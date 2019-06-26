|
|
Kathleen R. Moeller-Verboomen
Green Bay - Kathleen R. Moeller-Verboomen, 74, Green Bay, died on June 14, 2019. The daughter of the late Romuald 'Shorty' and Kay Verboomen was born on September 20, 1944 in Fort Riley, Kansas.
Kathleen was a Registered Nurse for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, puzzles, and word searches. Kathleen was known for her fantastic cooking and her heart of gold. She will be missed by those who knew her.
Kathleen is survived by her longtime companion, Jim Flieth; a sister, Mary Burns, Charlestown, SC; a nephew, Adam (Marie) Burns, Charlestown, SC; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Andy Verboomen.
Visitation and Services were held at Blaney Funeral Home, in Green Bay on Wednesday, June 19. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A very special thank you is extended to Sandy Robinson and for her genuine friendship, heartfelt compassion, and wonderful care given to Kathleen. A note of thanks as well to the staff at Unity Hospice, friend Becky Faubert, and to Jim for their dedicated care for Kathleen.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 26, 2019