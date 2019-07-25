|
|
Keith Bridenhagen
Sister Bay - Keith Bridenhagen was born on March 18, 1949 to Hollis "Baldy" and Lucille Bridenhagen. He died at age 70 on July 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; his daughter, Barrett (Marc Meredith); son, Ivan (Brittney Smith); daughter, Heidi (Jeremy Schmal); grandsons, Hudson and Dempsey; and granddaughters, Leisel and Isabella. Arnie, Fred, Richie, and Holly are surviving siblings.
Keith was inspired by his love of family and family of friends, and by his relationship with nature. He continued to educate himself on natural and national history and loved to paint with flowers and make beautiful things with his hands, which were always busy. He was a natural leader and enjoyed serving our community when he was needed.
A memorial celebration at the family home will be held on August 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to bring memories and stories to share.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Keith's name.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay is assisting the Bridenhagen family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Keith may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from July 25 to July 31, 2019