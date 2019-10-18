|
|
Keith "Dan" Noe
Sister Bay - Keith Daniel "Dan" Noe, 82, of Sister Bay, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 while at Angels Touch CBRF in De Pere, WI.
He was born August 28, 1937 in Edgerton, WY, the son of Daniel and Virginia (Kelso) Noe. Following high school, he served his country with the United States Navy. Dan received his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma in Secondary Education, majoring in Biology and minoring in Physical Science/Education. He completed his graduate studies at the UW Superior and Oshkosh with a major in Physics, minoring in Mathematics.
Dan taught biology and chemistry at Gibraltar High School, worked at Bay Shipbuilding, and Reinhardt Plumbing.
He married Janet M. A. Lundquist at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1979.
Dan will be missed by his wife, Janet and her four children and families, Debra (Mark) Blaha of Sturgeon Bay, Sherry (Greg) Fruhauff of Casa Grande, AZ, Scott, and Mark (Julie), both of De Pere; eight step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Shirley Noe of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Reed Noe; and nephew, Danny Noe.
A special thank you to goes out to the caring staff at Angles Touch, to his tender home care provider, Lisa Hendrickson, and to a very helpful friend and neighbor Steve Kalms.
Dan's life will be honored with a memorial service held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Rev. Kerry Krause, of Sister Bay Moravian Church, officiating. Burial will be Sister Bay Moravian Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Huehns Funeral Home on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Dan may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019