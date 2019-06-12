|
Ken Chapin
Whitefish Bay - Chapin, Kenneth, A. age 81 longtime Whitefish Bay summer resident passed in peace on Monday, May, 20, 2019. Born on October 18, 1937, Ken grew up in Chicago, and graduated from Schurz High School. He was a member of the Cavaliers and the Skokie Indians Drum and Bugle Corps. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force National Guard. Ken was an established business owner of Casey Landscaping for 51 years. He designed and installed the baseball fields at Sevastopol High School and was a fundraiser for adults with disabilities. A loving husband to Diane for 51 years and devoted father to Dawn, Ken Jr. and Ryan. Ken enjoyed being a Grandpa to his 4 grandchildren. Door County was a relaxing place for Ken; he cherished his time spent there with family and friends.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 12, 2019