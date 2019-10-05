|
Kenneth Berceau
Green Bay - Kenneth Berceau, 67, left his earthly abode on Friday, Sept. 13. Ken suffered a sudden fatal heart attack in Door County. He was born on July 12, 1952, in Green Bay to Darrel and Antoinette "Toni" Berceau.
Ken is survived by his life's partner, Margaret "Peggy" Beaumier; daughters, EmmyJo (Peter) Kretche, Amy (Gary) Arndt, Susan (Paul) Eichelkraut; grandchildren Olivia Kretche, Heather (Dallas) Brooks, Thomas Lasnoski, Nicholas (Anna) Arndt, Jessica Arndt, Samantha Eichelkraut, Henry Eichelkraut, Karmyn Brooks, Spencer Brooks, Katelynn Brooks, Kinsley Brooks, and Elena Arndt; brothers and sisters, Richard (Linda) Berceau, Jim (Georgia) Berceau, Tina (Bob) Meyers, Holly (Tim) Neuser, Renee (David) Geyer; Peggy's brothers, Richard (Annette) Mathy, David Mathy; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Darrell and Antoinette "Toni" Berceau; brother, Tim Berceau, nephew, Ryan Hafeman.
Ken retired from industrial sales in 2016. He was always good for a good laugh even if it meant laughing at his many crazy escapades. He had many-many stories. We will miss all his shenanigans. Ken worked hard and was always there for anyone who needed a hand. Man, was he strong. Ken was devoted to Peggy and his family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Ken enjoyed playing cards, reading, many sports, challenging Peggy with Jeopardy, and who could get the first and best perch catch. Sitting on their deck at their Little Sturgeon cottage and watching the day go by was a favorite. Ken was loved by many, and his legend will live on.
Ken enjoyed life, and it was his wishes to have a celebration of his life. Details to follow.
Published in Door County Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019