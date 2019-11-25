|
|
Kenneth Richard Karas
Sturgeon Bay - Kenneth Richard Karas, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord, Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 at Algoma Long Term Care following a recent illness.
He was born January 13, 1950 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Kenneth Richard Karas, Sr. and Bernice Lydia (Krueger) Karas. Ken graduated from Southern Door High School in 1968. His initial employment was with Peterson Builders, Inc. in Sturgeon Bay where he worked as a shipfitter for over 20 years. He married Debra Jeanne Mallien on June 24, 1978 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood. After working in the shipyards, Ken enrolled in the machine tool operation program at Northeastern Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay where he earned an associate degree. For the last 20 years of his career, Ken worked as a tool and die maker at Midwest Wire Products Inc. and then Wire Tech Fabricators Inc., both in Sturgeon Bay, until his retirement in 2010.
Ken and Debby enjoyed over 41 years of marriage together and were blessed with three children: their twin daughters, Amy and Erin, and son, Alan. Ken grew up attending St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church and was currently a member of Family Worship Center, both in Sturgeon Bay. He enjoyed fixing small engines and loved being outdoors, in nature - whether it was kayaking with Debby all throughout Door County, fishing, or gardening.
Ken will be missed by his wife, Debby; three children, Amy (Emerson) Rivera, Erin (Oscar) Marquez, both of Appleton, and Alan Karas of San Jose, CA; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Anastasia; three brothers, Dennis (Rosemary) Karas of Green Bay, Darrel (Rosie) Karas of Brussels, and William (Susan) Karas of Sturgeon Bay; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Barbara) Mallien and Jeff (Debby) Mallien, both of Sturgeon Bay; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; uncles and aunts; brother-in-law, John Mallien; and other relatives.
Ken's life will be honored with a memorial service held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor Rich Oertel, of Family Worship Center, officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
"Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Algoma Long Term Care and Unity Hospice for your care given to Ken."
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Ken may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4, 2019