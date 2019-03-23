|
|
Kenneth Sperber
Algoma - Kenneth Sperber, 56, of Algoma, passed away March 20, 2019, after a long illness. Born on July 6, 1962, in Sturgeon Bay, he is the son of the late George and Janice Sperber. He graduated from Southern Door High School the class of 1980. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, and was an honorary life time member of the Door Devils Motorcycle Club. He was in an archery league at the Door County Rod and Gun Club.
Ken is survived by his wife of twenty eight years, Denise; two sons, Kevin and Joshua (Sara) Sperber; two step sons, Samuel (Michelle) Gueli, Shawn Gueli; four grandchildren, Brantley, Colton, Ayden, Layla; siblings, Laura (Mike) Lewens, and David (Cheri) Sperber; nieces, Karen, Kelly, and McKenzie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In accordance with Ken's wishes no formal services will be held. A celebration of life will take place in the summer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Green Bay Health Services and St. Vincent Hospital.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019