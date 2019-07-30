|
Kenneth "Ken" Vertz
De Pere - Kenneth "Ken" Vertz, 82, De Pere, entered into eternal life on July 28, 2019. He was born in Sturgeon Bay on December 20,1936, to Oliver and Adele (De Villers) Vertz. On December 28,1957 he married Mary Ann Goss. He worked at Fabco Equipment for 45 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church of De Pere and a member of Knights of Columbus Abbot Pennings Council 3955. Ken was a member of the De Pere City Council for many years and at one time served as Council President. For many years he was involved in the De Pere youth baseball program and he was a scoutmaster. Ken enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and helping his family members build or remodel their homes. He also enjoyed boating and was a member of the Green Bay Boating Club. Ken enjoyed many boating trips on the Mississippi River and on the Great Lakes, in recent years he and Mary Ann had enjoyed spending time in Florida.
Survivors are his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Ann; children, Dan (Lori) Vertz, James Vertz, David (Peggy) Vertz; grandchildren, Nicholas (Janel) Vertz, Erin (Stephen) Lasslo and Shannon (James) Johnson, Alex, Lucas and Ryan Vertz; great grandchildren, Sophia, Naiomi, Hayden, Zander, Caleb, Natalie, Charlotte, Alaina, Jerald, Sawyer, R.J., Nevaeh and Mason; brother, Terry (Mary) Vertz; sister, Mary Jane Stoller; sister-in-law, Pat Danielski; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his infant children, Mary and Joseph; granddaughter, Chelsey Vertz; parents, Oliver and Adele Vertz; infant sister, Mae; in-laws, Leo and Pulcheria Goss; brothers-in-law, Al Danielski and James Stoller.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere on Thursday from 9:00AM until 10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ken at 11:00AM with Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019