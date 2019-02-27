|
Kenneth Wendt
Sturgeon Bay - Kenneth Charles Wendt, 83, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on February 19, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay. He was born September 10, 1935, in West Jacksonport to Ervin and Clara (Schink) Wendt. On September 10, 1960, he married Mary Louise Roberts in Sturgeon Bay.
After high school, Ken served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1954-1956. After the service, he worked at Sawyer Dray Line Trucking and was later employed by Smith & Schartner from 1961-2000. In 1969, Ken bought half of the business from Bill Schartner. He retired in 2000, but continued as a co-owner until 2015 when he sold his half of the business to Joe Haen.
In his retirement, Ken's passion was his volunteer work. Since 1972, he was on the Recreation Committee with AMVETS, where he was chairman for 8 years. He was on the King Committee for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs from 1975-2012 and on the Board of Veterans Affairs from 2000-2006. For 18 years, Ken was also chairman of the Hospital and Service Foundation for AMVETS Dept. of Wisconsin. As a result of his extensive volunteerism, the Wisconsin Department of Veteran's Affairs dedicated a meeting room in Ken's name at the Marden Memorial Center at the Veteran's Home in King, WI.
Ken was a life member of Weber-Tess AMVETS Post 51 in Sturgeon Bay and other local veterans' groups. There wasn't a veteran anywhere whom Ken wouldn't support.
Ken was a long-time and active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he served in numerous capacities. He was past president of the congregation, held numerous council positions, served communion to "shut-ins", and most recently enjoyed being part of the new member committee.
Ken's volunteerism also included driving for Door-Tran, the Red Cross, and helping the Sturgeon Bay Maritime Committee get Sturgeon Bay designated as a Coast Guard city.
Ken will be remembered as an extremely social person who enjoyed being "out and about" in the community and helping others in need. Memorials may be given to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the Wisconsin Veterans Home (King) Recreation Committee.
Survivors include his wife; 4 children, Sue Ellen (Randy) Miller, Oshkosh; Robert (Kori) Wendt, Omaha, NE; Timothy (Robin) Wendt, Mt. Pleasant, WI; Tobin Wendt, Sturgeon Bay; 5 grandchildren, Austin, Abbi, Alec, Brennan and Andrew Wendt; 1 sister, Caroline Polster, Menomonee Falls, WI; brother-in-law, Raymond Schuh, Green Bay; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters: infant sister Edith, Arlene Wendt, Ethel Schuh, and Dolores Schartner.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with Rev. Carl Schroeder officiating. Inurnment will be at Bayside Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 6, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Forbes Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Thursday. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate on Feb. 27, 2019