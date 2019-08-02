Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Kimberly Greninger Obituary
Sturgeon Bay - Kimberly Greninger, 62, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born April 19, 1957, in San Antonio, TX to Bobby Jo and Kathleen Hanson. On Sept. 23, 1975, she married Stephen P. Greninger in Racine, WI.

Kim was employed by Hatco in Sturgeon Bay for the past 22 years. She was a past member of the Sturgeon Bay Jaycees. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband; 2 sons, Christopher (Michaela) Greninger of Sturgeon Bay and Nicholas (Kimberly) Greninger of Maplewood; 5 grandchildren: Gavin, Bree, Emma, Jolene and Alexis; a brother, Robert and a sister, Donna; a brother-in-law, Mike (Cheryl) Greninger of Washington State; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Bernard and Dorothy Greninger and a sister-in-law, Jeanne.

A memorial service will be conducted at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Mark Hibbs officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. that morning at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Adopt-A-Soldier program. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 2 to Aug. 10, 2019
