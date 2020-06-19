Laverne Krause
Sturgeon Bay - Laverne B. Krause, 92, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on June 17, 2020, at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born on May 8, 1928, in Door County to Walter and Bertha (Stenzel) Reinhard. In March 1945, she married Richard A. Krause in Milwaukee. Laverne enjoyed gardening, genealogy, crafting, playing cards and visiting with friends and family.
Survivors include two children, Yvonne Denny, Sturgeon Bay; Alfred (Gina) Krause, Maysville, KY; one grandson, Marvin Denny II, Sturgeon Bay; one sister-in-law, Darlene Reinhard, Fish Creek; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; one brother, Jerry Reinhard; brothers and sisters-law; many cousins, and ex. son-in-law, Marvin Denny.
A committal service and burial was held at Blossomberg Cemetery in Peninsula Park with Rev. Cory Dahl officiating. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Sturgeon Bay - Laverne B. Krause, 92, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on June 17, 2020, at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born on May 8, 1928, in Door County to Walter and Bertha (Stenzel) Reinhard. In March 1945, she married Richard A. Krause in Milwaukee. Laverne enjoyed gardening, genealogy, crafting, playing cards and visiting with friends and family.
Survivors include two children, Yvonne Denny, Sturgeon Bay; Alfred (Gina) Krause, Maysville, KY; one grandson, Marvin Denny II, Sturgeon Bay; one sister-in-law, Darlene Reinhard, Fish Creek; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; one brother, Jerry Reinhard; brothers and sisters-law; many cousins, and ex. son-in-law, Marvin Denny.
A committal service and burial was held at Blossomberg Cemetery in Peninsula Park with Rev. Cory Dahl officiating. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 27, 2020.