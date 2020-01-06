|
Lee Clifftin McCluggage
Sister Bay - Lee Clifftin McCluggage, 84, of Sister Bay, WI, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was born February 10, 1935 to the late Frank C. and Clara E. (Barnes) McCluggage in Patmos, OH. Lee graduated from Goshen Union High School in Damascus, OH with the class of 1953, where he played football and basketball. He attended Kansas State University on a football scholarship, graduating in 1964 with a B.S. in Physical Education. As a teenager, he found Christ as his savior.
Lee served in the United States Air Force from 1956 until 1961 and in the Navy from 1964 to 1969. After being honorably discharged, he taught science and physical education and coached golf and football in Ohio. Lee was married to Martha June Barnes, a marriage from which he was blessed with his two children, Bruce Robert and Denise Arlene McCluggage.
Later in life, on August 16, 1985, he was united in marriage with Sandra June (Hagen) Watson and together, they moved to East Troy, WI. Lee drove truck interspersed with mechanics in the Milwaukee area. When Lee and Sandra were ready to (semi) retire in 1998, they built their home in Sister Bay. They were active in the First Baptist Church of Sister Bay.
Lee enjoyed hunting, golfing, traveling, and living in Door County. He was a proud veteran and loved talking about sports and his family.
Lee will be missed by his loving wife, Sandra; two children, Bruce and Denise McCluggage; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Dean McCluggage; and sister, Mildred Demes; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his two stepdaughters, Amy Marie Kesler and Jennifer Lynn Lo; five step-grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Cloyd, LeRoy, June, and Ruby McCluggage.
Lee's life will be honored with a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Sister Bay on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Billy Weiss American Legion Post 527 will follow at the church.
There will be no visitation at the church prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Lee's name to First Baptist Church of Sister Bay, WRVM Radio, or Rawhide.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay (www.caspersonfuneralhome.com) is assisting the McCluggage family.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11, 2020