Leland L. Burnett

Somerset, KY - Leland L. Burnett, age 80, of Somerset, Kentucky, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Monday, September 21st. He was born on September 6, 1940, in Waynesburg, Kentucky to James Henry Karr Burnett and Luticia Calia Burnett.

Burnett was a 1959 graduate of Somerset High School. He then entered the US Navy in the 1960's where he served three tours in Vietnam. Leland married Nancy Phillips in 1975. After 30 years of service, Leland retired as Master Chief from the Navy in 1991, and the couple settled in Door County.

Once retired, Leland began a serious search into his family genealogy. He enjoyed researching libraries, historical societies, records facilities, and newspaper records. He served as the Secretary for the international House of Burnett from 2005 until 2018. Leland participated in many reunions and gatherings throughout the US as the representative of his Burnett Clan. Additionally, he travelled to Scotland bi-annually to attend the Burnett family gathering held at Crathes castle. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and enjoyed sharing his historical findings with his family. He loved showing off the coveted generations award received at the Highland Games in Glasgow, KY, which was awarded to the Burnett's for having four generations partaking in the gathering. His family looked forward to donning kilts and attending the event with him each year. To his family and friends, he was known as a storyteller, and was always eager to share his experiences with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, so that his legacy may live on through them.

Leland served as Quartermaster of the V.F.W. Post 8337 out of Ellison Bay for 28 years. He served on the Door County Veterans Service Council for six years and did some lobbying for Veterans issues in Washington D.C. He also gave his time generously to the Boys and Girls club of Wisconsin, among multiple other organizations.

Leland is survived by his wife Portia Pruitt, children Toby (Bonnie) Weckler, Bobbie (Chuck) Moravec Scott (Amy) Weckler, Bill (Kim) Weckler, 9 grandchildren (Stacy, Tim, Marie, Jobeth, Leland, Sadie, Chase, Reese, CJ), 10 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Otto, Gene and Herbert, sister Eva Mae Jenkins and Josephine Sutton, and his first wife Nancy Phillips Burnett.

Leland will be interred at the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky. A celebration of Leland's life will be held at a later date.




Published in Door County Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
