Linda (Lemere) Hoffman
Linda (Lemere) Hoffman

Linda (Lemere) Hoffman, 76, loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter. Preceded in death by her husband, William Hoffman, parents Orin and Mildred, and sister Deborah. Survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Katherine.

Linda was raised in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin (Door County), the oldest of four sisters (Gibralter, Class of '62). She met her husband, Bill, at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls, and eventually settled with him in St. Paul, MN, where she lived until her passing. In addition to being an entrepreneur in businesses like Mary Kay, she worked for many years in administrative roles for the Association of Minnesota Counties, Cretin-Derham Hall, Bright Start Children's Centers, and Aspen Medical Group (now Allina). She retired in 2012 and loved to travel with her daughters. Linda was an avid gardener and seamstress. She loved the Green Bay Packers, her dog, Cody, and ice cream bars. And she never missed an opportunity to dance! She was loved and loved fiercely! We miss you Mom!

Walk through Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM at the O'Halloran & Murphy Chapel, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116. Graveside services Wednesday at 10:30 AM at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, MN 55113. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society.

Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 22, 2020.
