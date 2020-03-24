|
Lisa Cofrin
Sturgeon Bay - Lisa Cofrin, 64, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away suddenly at her home on March 23, 2020. She was born April 12, 1955 in Sturgeon Bay to Gilbert and Joan (DeBroux) Cofrin. Lisa graduated from Southern Door High School and the University of Whitewater where she earned a bachelor's degree in business. In 1981, she began her career at Therma-Tron-X and worked there for 38 years.
Lisa was a member of the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club and served on their board as their commodore for two terms. She was lifelong member of Bay View Lutheran Church where she served on the altar guild for 16 years and as an usher on Saturday nights for 12 years. She also served on the church council, the personnel committee, and as vice president of the council for two years.
In her spare time, Lisa enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, traveling, cheering on the Packers, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her brother Tom (Lori) Cofrin of Sturgeon Bay; her nephew and nieces: John (Lauren) Cofrin, Katie (Tommy) Hobart, and Kelly (Rick) Alonzo; 5 great nieces: Ella Alonzo, Nora Hobart, Natalie Hobart, Nina Hobart, and Lucy Cofrin; 1 great nephew, Oskar Cofrin and very special friend Rick Webber.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Charles and Alice Cofrin and Felix and Gebora DeBroux.
Private family services will be conducted at the Forbes Funeral Home with burial at Hainesville Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be conducted at the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club in the near future. Memorials may be directed to Bay View Lutheran Church or the Door County Humane Society. On line condolences, pictures, memories, and videos can be shared on her obituary page at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2020