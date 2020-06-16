Lloyd Alexander
Sturgeon Bay - Lloyd John Alexander, 96, Sturgeon Bay passed away on June 16, 2020 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. He was born April 24, 1924 in Maplewood to John and Emma (Wautlet) Alexander.
Lloyd graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School and later served in the U. S. Army in Europe under General George Patton. After serving in the Army, he worked as a welder in the shipyards and also in Milwaukee. Lloyd enjoyed golfing with his brother Roy. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #72.
Survivors include his four nephews and four nieces: Michael (Louise) Tomski, Stephen Tomski, David (Julie) Alexander, Lyle (Deborah) Nelson, Shirley Frylund, Lorrraine (James) Groveau, Janet (Barry) Bilke, Julie Alexander, and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Harold & Roy; two sisters, Martha Nelson and Irene Tomski.
Funeral and veteran services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, the Rev. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and on-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.