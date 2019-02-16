Services
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Leonard (Reed) Bauer


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Leonard (Reed) Bauer Obituary
Lois Leonard (Reed) Bauer

Egg Harbor - Lois Leonard (Reed) Bauer, 87, Egg Harbor, passed away February 6, 2019. Survived by brother, Philip (Rita) Reed, Chatham, IL; 2 nieces and nephew, Mary Reed, Chatham, IL, Mark (Vickie) Reed, Pittsburg, IL, Alice Reed, Evanston, IL. Predeceased by parents, Otho Leonard Reed and Berenice Campbell (Rash) Reed; husband, Dietrich "Jack" Charles Bauer (2010); and aunt, Lois Reed. Celebration of life to be held at a later date in Door County - to be announced. Arrangements entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. View full tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.