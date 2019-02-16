|
|
Lois Leonard (Reed) Bauer
Egg Harbor - Lois Leonard (Reed) Bauer, 87, Egg Harbor, passed away February 6, 2019. Survived by brother, Philip (Rita) Reed, Chatham, IL; 2 nieces and nephew, Mary Reed, Chatham, IL, Mark (Vickie) Reed, Pittsburg, IL, Alice Reed, Evanston, IL. Predeceased by parents, Otho Leonard Reed and Berenice Campbell (Rash) Reed; husband, Dietrich "Jack" Charles Bauer (2010); and aunt, Lois Reed. Celebration of life to be held at a later date in Door County - to be announced. Arrangements entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. View full tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Feb. 16, 2019