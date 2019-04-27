|
|
Lois Leonard (Reed) Bauer
Egg Harbor - Lois Bauer, 87 of Egg Harbor, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by love on February 6, 2019.
She will be missed by her brother, Philip (Rita) Reed, Chatham, IL; two nieces and nephew, Mary Reed, Chatham, IL, Mark Reed (Vickie) Sprague-Reed, Pittsburg, IL and Alice Reed, Evanston, IL.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Otho Leonard Reed and Berenice (Rash) Reed; her husband of 55 years, Deitrick Jack Bauer; and her aunt, Lois I. Reed.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to her mother Berenice and her recently deceased father Otho on March 22, 1931. Shortly after her birth, her mother moved with Lois and brother Philip to the family home of her grandmother Delia "Dick" Rash in Urbana, Illinois. Lois and Philip were raised by her mother, grandmother and her aunt.
Prior to graduating from Urbana High School, Lois had become an accomplished pianist and talented at sewing and needlepoint. She graduated from Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois with an Early Childhood Education Degree. She continued her education at the University of Illinois and Michigan State University. Lois was an accomplished artist, photographer, designer/creator and fabricator of clothing. Lois was a lifelong student and took advantage of every opportunity to learn, teach and promote the arts.
After graduating from college Lois worked with her mother at the Illinois State Geological Survey in Urbana, IL. On November 13, 1954 she married Jack Bauer and they immediately relocated to Staten Island, NY while Jack completed his military service. From 1957 through the spring of 1959 Lois taught elementary students in a small country school outside of Lansing, Michigan. In the early 1960's she also developed curriculum and taught young women and mothers at the YMCA in Euclid, Ohio. Over the years she conducted interactive seminars, many on sewing/fabric as a conduit for art.
Lois and her husband began visiting Door County, Wisconsin over 50 years ago. They developed lifelong friendships and a deep love for the area. Upon retirement they moved permanently to Egg Harbor in 1998. Lois was an unofficial promoter for Door County tourism.
As an avid and accomplished golfer, Lois loved the outdoors. She enjoyed hiking, nature walks, birding and observing all things beautiful, whether in a formal gallery or in natures design. She loved life and had an enjoyment and appreciation of all people she encountered. She was a philanthropist, teacher to many, a loving wife/partner, a great friend, a true sister and a wonderful aunt.
A celebration gathering and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Miller Art Museum (located in the Door County Library) in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life Service held in her honor, will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Scharrig officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Bayside Cemetery.
The family of Lois Bauer requests that any tribute donations be made to "Medical Equipment Loan" program provided by Neighbor to Neighbor Volunteer Caregivers of Door County. Please make gifts payable and mail to Neighbor to Neighbor, PO Box 626 Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. Please indicate "Memory of Lois Bauer" on your gift.
Huehns Funeral Home of Sturgeon Bay has been entrusted to assist the family with arrangements. Guestbook, memories, condolences, and photos of Lois can be left on her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 27, 2019