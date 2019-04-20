|
|
Lois M. DeMeuse
Sturgeon Bay - Lois Marie DeMeuse, 83, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Robert, Friday afternoon, April 12, 2019 at Anna's Healthcare CBRF in Sturgeon Bay.
She was born April 16, 1935 in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Francis Fredrick Schallie and Mary Alice (Walker) Schallie. Lois graduated from Sevastopol High School. Lois was united in marriage to Robert Nels DeMeuse on May 1, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. They were blessed with over 42 years of marriage. Robert preceded her in death on July 6, 1996.
For over 40 years, Lois helped Robert operated the family farm located on County Road EE in the Town of Gibraltar in addition to caring for her family.
Lois was a former member of St. Mary of the Lake Parish in Baileys Harbor (now Stella Maris Parish-Baileys Harbor site) and served as secretary for National Farmers Organization (NFO). She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and dancing. Lois had an appreciation for genealogy. Above all, Lois loved spending time with her family and friends.
Her love will live on in the hearts of her 11 children, Tracy (Steve) Propsom, Susan (Wayne) Paul, Vicki (Kurt) Kluge, Kathy (Carlos) Marquez, Christine Surfus, Bob (Ann) DeMeuse, John (Diane) DeMeuse, Bill (Monica) DeMeuse, David (fiancé, Cheryl Heikkila) DeMeuse, Richard (Nicole) DeMeuse, and Rebecca (Matt) Looker; 36 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sister, Arliss (Ken) Kettner; siblings-in-law, Marie Felhofer, Ed (Diane) DeMeuse, Ken Delsart, and Marianne DeMeuse; other relatives; and friends.
Lois was reunited with her parents; husband; two granddaughters, Angela and Melissa Marquez; siblings-in-law, Mildred DeMeuse, Marion (Paul) Lovering, Joyce Hilsabeck, Elaine (John) Gilson, Rita Delsart, Don DeMeuse; and other relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. She was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery beside her husband, Robert.
Visitation for family and friends was held at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a parish wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continued at the church, Tuesday morning, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Richard Hogan and the staffs of Door County Medical Center, St. Vincent Hospital, and Anna's Healthcare CBRF for their wonderful care given to our mother as well as the staff of Unity Hospice for their compassionate care."
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 20, 2019