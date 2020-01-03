|
|
Lorenz Busch
Algoma - Lorenz "Lornie" Busch, 80, of Algoma, Wisconsin passed away on January 1, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran Nursing Facility, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Lorenz was born on March 31, 1939 to the late Lorenz and Helen( Wiese) Busch in Algoma, Wisconsin. Lorenz joined the U..S. Army after school on April 10, 1956 and served until April 9, 1959. He married Johanna Wolfert on Saturday, October 5th, 1963, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Algoma. After he left the Army, he worked at various jobs until he worked for Algoma Hardwoods for 55 years where he was an active in the local union 1521 AFL-CIO. Lorenz was a member of the AmVets Post 42 of Kewaunee County. Lorenz enjoyed visiting with people and going out to dinner. He also enjoyed working in the yard, playing with his pets, and watching TV.
Lornie is survived by his spouse Johanna "Jo" Busch; his siblings Carol Fairbairn, Sharon Ann Busch, and Lynn "Moss" (Sharon Lou) Busch; sister-in-law Audrey Wolfert (friend Dennis Tlachac); nieces and nephews Larry and family, Jeffery, Kevin and family, Nicole and family, Tracey and family, Pascale and family, Karri and family, Kristin and family, and William "Billy" and family. He was preceded in death by his parents Lorenz and Helen Busch; father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Adina Wolfert; sister Yvonne Busch; brother-in-law John Wolfert; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma, 1617 Flora Ave. Visitation will continue at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma from 9 AM to 10:45 AM on Monday January 6, 2020. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joel McKenney and Pastor John Moll officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with full military rites. Online condolences may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
A special thank-you to all neighbors and friends who came to our aid, Algoma Police and Rescue, and also Woodside Lutheran Nursing Facility.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 11, 2020