Lorraine L. Klansky
Baileys Harbor - Lorraine Louise Klansky, 86, of Baileys Harbor passed away at her home on August 5, 2019. She was born March 17, 1933 in Baileys Harbor to George and Charlotte (Eckert) Honold. Lorraine attended and graduated from Gibraltar High School. On November 7, 1953, she married Ralph Klansky at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor.
After their marriage, they became members of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. She and her husband transferred their membership to Zion Lutheran Church in West Jacksonport when they moved to Baileys Harbor.
Lorraine worked as an Avon Lady, for Midwest Wire, Wisconsin Foods and Jo Ann's Fashions. In 1975, she and Ralph purchased her parents' farm. Together they worked the farm until they retired. In retirement, Lorraine and Ralph joined a motor coach tour group and enjoyed seeing many interesting parts of the United States and Canada. She also enjoyed working in her flower gardens, reading and doing word find puzzles.
Survivors include her husband Ralph; children, Cheryl (Gerald) Flok; Carla (Tony) Jorgenson and Paul (Sheila) Klansky; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, George (Ruth) Honold Jr. and Roland Honold.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and David Delorit; sisters, Jeanette Honold, Helen (Russell) Kalms and Diane (John) Whitford; a grandson Dwight Flok, great-granddaughter Chayse Crosslan and sister-in-law Joan Honold.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in West Jacksonport. Burial will be in the Baileys Harbor Town Cemetery. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm and at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019