Lorraine P. Goode
Sister Bay - Lorraine P. Goode, 96, formerly of Ephraim and the Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village in Sister Bay, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Sister Bay.
She was born in Sussex on August 25, 1922 to George R. and Laura E. Podolske and grew up with her brother Raymond Podolske. Lorry, as she liked to be called, graduated from Waukesha High School. Her parents owned a hardware store in Sussex, for over 50 years. She then attended & graduated from Miss Brown's Secretarial school in Milwaukee. She went on to work at Farmer's & Merchant's Bank in Menomonee Falls where she met her husband, John E. Goode. They were married Sept 8, 1945. They had three children, Barbara, Susan, and John. The family lived in De Pere for many years.
Lorry eventually spent her summers in Door County, where she was an avid community volunteer. She had a very strong faith and worshiped at The Church of the Atonement in Fish Creek and St Luke's Episcopal Church in Sister Bay. She served in various capacities at The Church of the Atonement, including treasurer of a committee that raised funding for, and built, the Memorial Walls. She also served at the church to prepare the altar for Sunday mornings. In addition, Lorry served as treasurer of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and held the first gathering and service at her home.
Additional volunteer activities that Lorry lovingly participated in include The Clearing, The Anderson Store, Peninsula Music Festival, PEO, and she enjoyed picking up residents at Scandia Village for church services at St Luke's.
Lorry had many hobbies and interests that included continuing education, taking classes at The Clearing & Björklunden, travel in the U.S. and abroad with friends and travel with Elder Hostel. She was a talented knitter, loved doing crossword puzzles, needlepoint, playing bridge, gardening, golf, her dogs and cooking. Most importantly, she enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, and eventually great-grandsons.
Lorry is survived by daughters, Barbara Lundquist of Sister Bay and Susan (Steve) Pfeifer of Cedarburg; son, John (Carla) Goode of Green Lake; five grandchildren, Molly (Phil) Arnold, Erich (Barbara) Pfeifer, Dana Rubin, Elizabeth (Adam) Simons, Katherine Goode; and great-grandsons, Jack & Reid Arnold; and nieces, nephews and their families.
Lorry will be dearly missed by all her family, friends, and community. A private celebration of life will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Scandia Village or The Clearing.
"We want to thank all of the staff at Scandia Village for caring for her in her final years and Unity Hospice for caring for her in her final months."
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 24, 2019