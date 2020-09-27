Lydia Bosman



Sturgeon Bay - Lydia Loretta Bosman, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at Sturgeon Bay Senior Living on Sept. 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 18, 1930 in Oneida to Harrison and Elmira (Lackshire) Jacquet. On Nov. 27, 1948, she married Henry "Hank" Bosman in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2003.



After they married, Hank and Lydia settled in Sturgeon Bay. For over fifty years they owned and operated H&L Rentals, a business where they fixed up and rented houses.



Lydia enjoyed playing cards with friends and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay.



She is survived by two children, Henry Bosman Jr. of Chippewa Falls, and Betty (Don Jr.) Sixel of Sturgeon Bay; daughter-in-law, Cathy Bosman of New Franken; grandchildren: Shari (Curt), Sue (Dan), Shelly, Barbie (Mike), Terri (Tony), Stacy, Mark, Matthew (Angie), Michael (Shauna), Samantha (Chris), Chris (Mariah), Sara (Tommy), Katie (Rocky); 23 great-granddchildren; two sisters, Jean Allen and Elaine Roskom, a brother, Harrison Jaccquet; and a sister-in-law, Linda Jacquet.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Terry, two brothers, Russell and Stanley, and a sister, Milly.



Private family services will be conducted at the Forbes Funeral Home by the Rev. Carl Schroeder. Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of Lydia's caregivers in the past year.









