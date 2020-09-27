1/1
Lydia Bosman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia Bosman

Sturgeon Bay - Lydia Loretta Bosman, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at Sturgeon Bay Senior Living on Sept. 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 18, 1930 in Oneida to Harrison and Elmira (Lackshire) Jacquet. On Nov. 27, 1948, she married Henry "Hank" Bosman in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2003.

After they married, Hank and Lydia settled in Sturgeon Bay. For over fifty years they owned and operated H&L Rentals, a business where they fixed up and rented houses.

Lydia enjoyed playing cards with friends and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay.

She is survived by two children, Henry Bosman Jr. of Chippewa Falls, and Betty (Don Jr.) Sixel of Sturgeon Bay; daughter-in-law, Cathy Bosman of New Franken; grandchildren: Shari (Curt), Sue (Dan), Shelly, Barbie (Mike), Terri (Tony), Stacy, Mark, Matthew (Angie), Michael (Shauna), Samantha (Chris), Chris (Mariah), Sara (Tommy), Katie (Rocky); 23 great-granddchildren; two sisters, Jean Allen and Elaine Roskom, a brother, Harrison Jaccquet; and a sister-in-law, Linda Jacquet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Terry, two brothers, Russell and Stanley, and a sister, Milly.

Private family services will be conducted at the Forbes Funeral Home by the Rev. Carl Schroeder. Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of Lydia's caregivers in the past year.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Sep. 27 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved