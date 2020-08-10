Lyman Elliott Jr.
Sturgeon Bay - Lyman Edward Elliott Jr., 74, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020. He was born to Lyman Edward Elliott Sr. and Lorraine Griffin on July 8, 1946 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He Graduated from Franklin High School and the Milwaukee Area Technical College for Diesel Mechanics.
Lyman retired from American Can Company. He worked at American Millwork and Hardware before moving to Sturgeon Bay. He owned and operated Elliott's Mercantile in Sturgeon Bay with his wife Paddy. His love for fine cigars and conversation went hand in hand.
Elliott also was passionate about Civil War Reenacting. He was a member of the Sons of the Veterans of Civil War and belonged to many Reenacting Groups. Elliott was a true patriot and loved a good campfire. He loved burning wood, cutting it, and making projects from it.
Lyman is remembered by his wife Patricia (Bahl) Elliott, his mother Lorraine (Griffin) Elliott; his 3 sons: Lyman (Jennifer) Elliott III and their children, Lyman IV, Griffin, and Lincoln; Jeffery (Katie) Elliott and their children, Nora and Miles; and David Elliott; 4 brothers, John Elliott, James Elliott, Robert Elliott, Edward Elliott; 5 sisters, Kathleen Owens, Marilyn Murphy, Loretta Elliott, Alice Elliott and Bernice Elliott; brother-in-law Frederick (Mary) Bahl; also many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father and other family members.
A public visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 from 10:30 am until 12:00 noon. At 12:00 noon a mass will be conducted by Rev. Robert Stegmann. Face masks are required for all in attendance. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com