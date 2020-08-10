1/1
Lyman Elliott Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyman Elliott Jr.

Sturgeon Bay - Lyman Edward Elliott Jr., 74, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020. He was born to Lyman Edward Elliott Sr. and Lorraine Griffin on July 8, 1946 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He Graduated from Franklin High School and the Milwaukee Area Technical College for Diesel Mechanics.

Lyman retired from American Can Company. He worked at American Millwork and Hardware before moving to Sturgeon Bay. He owned and operated Elliott's Mercantile in Sturgeon Bay with his wife Paddy. His love for fine cigars and conversation went hand in hand.

Elliott also was passionate about Civil War Reenacting. He was a member of the Sons of the Veterans of Civil War and belonged to many Reenacting Groups. Elliott was a true patriot and loved a good campfire. He loved burning wood, cutting it, and making projects from it.

Lyman is remembered by his wife Patricia (Bahl) Elliott, his mother Lorraine (Griffin) Elliott; his 3 sons: Lyman (Jennifer) Elliott III and their children, Lyman IV, Griffin, and Lincoln; Jeffery (Katie) Elliott and their children, Nora and Miles; and David Elliott; 4 brothers, John Elliott, James Elliott, Robert Elliott, Edward Elliott; 5 sisters, Kathleen Owens, Marilyn Murphy, Loretta Elliott, Alice Elliott and Bernice Elliott; brother-in-law Frederick (Mary) Bahl; also many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father and other family members.

A public visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 from 10:30 am until 12:00 noon. At 12:00 noon a mass will be conducted by Rev. Robert Stegmann. Face masks are required for all in attendance. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved