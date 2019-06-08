Services
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Prayer Service
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
Lynn M. Goeppinger

Egg Harbor - Lynn M. Goeppinger (Walter) age 73, of Egg Harbor (Door County), Wisconsin passed away on May 25, 2019 at the Bickford of Crystal Lake with her loving family at her side. She was born on August 10, 1945 in Blue Island, Illinois the loving daughter to Ralph and Jeanne (Dunne) Walter. Lynn is survived by her beloved children, Chris (Heather) Goeppinger and Patti (Steve) Fialek; her cherished grandchildren, Maggie and C.J. Goeppinger and Brianna and Sophia Fialek; her siblings, Donna (the late John) Boehm, Sharon (Michael) Newman, Kathy (John) Kathe, Betsi (Tod) Waldron and Mike (Judy) Walter; she is also survived by many numerous nieces & nephews. Lynn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert F. Goeppinger and her parents, Ralph and Jeanne Walter. She enjoyed sailing, baking, gardening and also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Door Co. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a memorial service at 2:00 PM that afternoon at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd.(one mile east of Randall Rd.), Algonquin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the Door County Land Trust would be appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to the family at willowfh.com or for more info: (847) 458-1700
Published in Door County Advocate on June 8, 2019
