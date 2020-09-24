1/1
Margaret Jane Emmerich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Jane Emmerich

Sturgeon Bay - Margaret Jane Emmerich, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to the Lord, Monday evening, September 21, 2020 at Door County Medical Center with her family at her side.

She was born January 4, 1931 in Wild Rose, WI, the daughter of James O. Jones and Margaret Enid Jones. Margaret graduated from Wild Rose High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she earned a degree in Home Economics. She taught in Bowler, WI and Mosinee, WI. While teaching in Mosinee, she met her husband, George. From Mosinee, they moved to Marinette and Green Bay. During this time, she raised their four children. In 1964, the family moved to Sturgeon Bay where she resumed teaching. Margaret taught Home Economics at Sturgeon Bay Junior High and High School. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Honor Chapter 1. For many years, Margaret was a leader of the Silverdale 4-H Club. For the past 34 years, Margaret and George have wintered in Florida.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 66 years, George; her children, Ann (Stephen Ofenbeck) Emmerich of Sturgeon Bay, Kay (Kurt) Scott of Peshtigo, Margaret "Peggy" (Lewis) Haddle of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Joel (Carri) Emmerich of Green Bay; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Dual-chapel occupancy at the funeral home will be limited to 50 people (25 people per chapel), including family.

On Saturday morning, visitation will continue at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Eastern Star service at 10:40 a.m.

The memorial service honoring Margaret's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church with Rev. David Leistra officiating. Attendance within the sanctuary at church will be limited to 50 people (including family in attendance). Additional seating (with live service viewing) will be available in a couple of the lounges at church (10-15 people per lounge).

The memorial service will be livestreamed via the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" Facebook page.

CDC guidelines for CoVid will be followed at the funeral home and church.

Memorials may be given in Margaret's name for a cancer organization of one's choice or any other charity/cause of choice.

The family would like to thank Cardinal Ridge for their compassionate care and Unity Hospice for preparing the family in honoring Margaret's final wishes.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved