Margaret Jane Emmerich



Sturgeon Bay - Margaret Jane Emmerich, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to the Lord, Monday evening, September 21, 2020 at Door County Medical Center with her family at her side.



She was born January 4, 1931 in Wild Rose, WI, the daughter of James O. Jones and Margaret Enid Jones. Margaret graduated from Wild Rose High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she earned a degree in Home Economics. She taught in Bowler, WI and Mosinee, WI. While teaching in Mosinee, she met her husband, George. From Mosinee, they moved to Marinette and Green Bay. During this time, she raised their four children. In 1964, the family moved to Sturgeon Bay where she resumed teaching. Margaret taught Home Economics at Sturgeon Bay Junior High and High School. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Honor Chapter 1. For many years, Margaret was a leader of the Silverdale 4-H Club. For the past 34 years, Margaret and George have wintered in Florida.



Margaret is survived by her husband of 66 years, George; her children, Ann (Stephen Ofenbeck) Emmerich of Sturgeon Bay, Kay (Kurt) Scott of Peshtigo, Margaret "Peggy" (Lewis) Haddle of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Joel (Carri) Emmerich of Green Bay; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings.



Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Dual-chapel occupancy at the funeral home will be limited to 50 people (25 people per chapel), including family.



On Saturday morning, visitation will continue at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Eastern Star service at 10:40 a.m.



The memorial service honoring Margaret's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church with Rev. David Leistra officiating. Attendance within the sanctuary at church will be limited to 50 people (including family in attendance). Additional seating (with live service viewing) will be available in a couple of the lounges at church (10-15 people per lounge).



The memorial service will be livestreamed via the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" Facebook page.



CDC guidelines for CoVid will be followed at the funeral home and church.



Memorials may be given in Margaret's name for a cancer organization of one's choice or any other charity/cause of choice.



The family would like to thank Cardinal Ridge for their compassionate care and Unity Hospice for preparing the family in honoring Margaret's final wishes.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store