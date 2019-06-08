|
Margaret "Peg" Phyllis Sommerfelt
Suamico - Margaret "Peg" Phyllis Sommerfelt, 93, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully Saturday morning, January 19, 2019 at Alpha Senior Concepts in Suamico where she had been living the past year.
She was born March 24, 1925 in Wittenberg, the son of Elmer Joseph Turecek and Florence Julia (Feuerpfeil) Turecek. Peg was initially married to Jerome "Jerry" Bricko. He later preceded her in death. On April 11, 1970, Margaret was united in marriage to Leonard "Lenny" J. Sommerfelt in Milwaukee. They were blessed with over 41 years of marriage. Lenny passed away August 28, 2011. Peg initially worked at Grebe's Bakery in Milwaukee, but over the years, she spent most of her time taking care of her family at home.
Peg was raised Catholic. She liked to read and also enjoyed crocheting plastic creations with Lenny for family.
Peg's love will live on in the hearts of her sons, Jerome "Jerry" Bricko of Sheboygan and Thomas Bricko of Shorewood; son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Dale Anderson of Indiana and Linda Bricko of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Darin (Larisa) Bricko, Kris Bricko, Billie Jo (Dean) Weier, Karianne (Ray) Galinscy, Mike Bricko, and Mark Bricko; great-grandchildren, Jenny (William) Braden, Kyra (Tyson) Pitsch, Dustin Weier, Gabrielle Bricko, Nadya Bricko, Danielle Kersten, and Justin Kersten; many great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandra "Sandy" Turecek; great-niece, Jacquelyn "Jackie" (Tony) Anqud, who looked after Peg; other relatives; and her family at Alpha Senior Concepts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Jerome Bricko; husband, Lenny; daughter and son, Debra Anderson and Michael Bricko; sister and brother, Dolores Eckert and Elmer Turecek; and other relatives.
A private graveside committal will be held at a later date in Forest Home Cemetery in Wittenburg. Peg will be laid to rest beside her husband, Lenny, and other family.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Margaret may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 8, 2019