Margery Holley Uihlein
Mequon - Margery Holley Uihlein, age 97, died peacefully in her Mequon, WI home on April 17, 2020. Originally from Detroit, MI, she lived all of her adult life in Wisconsin and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She was the daughter of the late Margery Corliss and George M Holley, inventor of the Holley Carburetor, a key part of every Ford for many decades. Her marriage to the late David V Uihlein Sr. brought together two individuals with a love of antique cars and the out-of-doors. Known as "MM" to many, she was loved for her sweet nature, gracious personality, generosity and adventuresome spirit. She was comfortable in nearly any setting, whether hosting her Halloween and Kentucky Derby parties in their restored 1853 rye grist mill in Cedarburg, hunting ruffed grouse in northern Wisconsin or Manitoba Canada ("best shot in the family," David bragged), riding in a 1937 Bugatti at an old-car rally, or grilling bratwurst and corn on the cob at their rustic cabin on Chambers Island in Door County, WI.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Kuehn Frank (Richard), Gregg Kuehn, (Kathy), and John C Kuehn (Cris Mulvey). Her six grandchildren cherished their relationships with her: Charlie Kuehn (Jane), Andy Kuehn (Caila), John Frank (Elsie Sunderland), Peter Frank (Katy), Erika Kuehn, and Seppe Kuehn (Hope Michelson). She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren who always eagerly looked forward to seeing her: Holley, Willow, Reid, Alex, AvaKate, Henry, Max, Teddy, Clio and Lazlo.
Special thanks go to Joy Schramka, Matt Pipkorn, and Robin Martin for their many years of dedication and assistance.
Margery supported the following charities. Donations in her memory would be welcome: Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, 8733 W. Watertown Plank Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226; Door County Land Trust, PO Box 65, Sturgeon Bay WI; 54235 Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 County Rd Y, Saukville, WI 53080; The Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin, 633 W. Main St. Madison WI 53733.
A celebration of Margery's life will be held later this year.
Published in Door County Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020