Marie Audrey Bertschinger
Egg Harbor - Marie Audrey Bertschinger, 91, of Egg Harbor, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2018 at the Skilled Nursing Facility in Sturgeon Bay.
Daughter to the late Louis and Ella Fintelmann, Marie was born on January 28, 1928 in the town of Herman (Franklin). Growing up on a farm, one of her favorite jobs was feeding the chickens. Upon Sheboygan High School graduation, she worked briefly as a nanny in California. When she returned home, she worked as a waitress at Schwartz's in Elkhart Lake. She made a career change to a legal assistant for a law firm in Sheboygan. During that job, Bill's brother-in-law arranged a blind date which resulted in marriage within a year.
She married William Bertschinger on November 10, 1956 and moved to Egg Harbor. Shortly thereafter, they had four daughters within 29 months of each other. Marie's early years were busy carting her daughters to every lesson imaginable. The family's fondness for travel started when the girls were very young and continues to this day. Snowmobile weekends, college weekends with their daughters, family trips as well as trips with Bill provided many lasting experiences. Marie and Bill were married for 62 years.
Marie enjoyed working many jobs at The Alpine Resort, most notably at the desk and in the office. She worked on election days in Egg Harbor, helped start the Student Exchange Program at Gibraltar High School, was an Egg Harbor Chicks founding member, Homemaker Club member and Girl Scout leader, was active in the Egg Harbor Women's Club and became the first female Director at the Bank of Sturgeon Bay.
Always a true lady, Marie was a fabulous cook who enjoyed creating meals for her family. Marie's enjoyments were too many to list. A true sports fan, she watched Packers games, basketball games, any Wisconsin team sport and accompanied her family to many sports venues. She enjoyed the Friday night fish gang (you know who you are), shopping with the gals, theater, the musical variety of the Alpine bands, playing sheepshead and cribbage, and telling jokes in particular.
First and foremost, family was always the focus. Marie was the glue of the family, as a wife, mother and grandmother, always delighted to spend time with her four grandsons. She cherished her family gatherings. She is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Emily (Dave) Pitchford (their sons, Billy and Ryan); Carey Bertschinger; Christy Bertschinger; Cindy Livingston (her sons, T. J. and Christian); and many nieces and nephews with whom she remained close.
Her family is blessed and grateful for the many family, friends and close Alpine guests. They have graced her family with their kindness and friendship which provided opportunities, adventures and memories. The family is most appreciative of the First Responders, Doctors, Nurses and Caregivers who have assisted the family with Marie's care.
"… Smile"
Marie's life will be celebrated with a memorial service held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Egg Harbor with Pastor Michael Morris officiating. Marie will be laid to rest in Egg Harbor Town Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
There will also be a celebration of Marie's life this summer. Date to be determined.
Memorials may be given in Marie's honor for Calvary United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.
