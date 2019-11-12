|
Marilyn A. (nee Arbter) Fink
Eastlake - Funeral services were held for Marilyn A. (nee Arbter) Fink, 89, of Eastlake, Ohio on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Willoughby Hills Evangelical Friends Church, 2846 S.O.M. Center Rd., Willoughby Hills.
Mrs. Fink passed away October 25, 2019, at Hospice of the Western Reserve, in Cleveland.
Born August 7, 1930, in Sturgeon, she had lived in Cleveland before moving to Lake County, Ohio 61 years ago.
Marilyn was a member of the Former Fellowship United Church of Christ. She loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards.
Marilyn was the loving mother of Fred J. (Diane) Fink, Francine J. (David) Brodowski and Michael J. (Dawn) Fink; devoted grandmother of John Fink, James (Meghan) Fink, Jeffrey (C.J.) Fink, Jana (Jamie) Brindley, Joy (Santos) Alfaro, Jami (Jeff Pekarcik) Brodowski, Jason Brodowski (fiancée Carol Linnville), Michael (Hannah) Fink and Jennifer Fink; great-grandmother of 16; sister of Charlene (Michael) Durovka; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James F.; parents, John and Viola (nee Graf) Arbter; and siblings, Grace (Kent) Martin and Ulysses (Joyce) Arbter.
Burial took place at Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Hts., Ohio.
Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor, Ohio.
