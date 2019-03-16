|
Marilyn C. Ahern
Egg Harbor - Marilyn C. Ahern, 90, of Egg Harbor, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her home with family at her side.
She was born July 6, 1928 in Brownsville, Texas, the daughter of the late Josephine Colette (Burke) Yoakum and Frank J. Yoakum. After graduating from the Academy of Our Lady High School, she attended LeClerc College and later Mundelein College in Chicago. On June 11, 1949, Marilyn was united in marriage with John "Jack" Ahern at St. Killians Catholic Church. In 1985, they moved to Door County. Together, they enjoyed traveling throughout their nearly 70-year marriage. They were active members at Stella Maris Parish - Egg Harbor site, where Marilyn was an altar server. Marilyn took great joy in practicing her Catholic faith and lived her life as a loving Catholic woman. She always put others first, and she was a joy to be with. If you were with her, she made you feel of most importance to her.
Marilyn will be missed by her loving husband, John "Jack"; son, Bart Ahern of Egg Harbor; daughter, Susan (Jordan) Snyder; son-in-law, Robert Kovacs of Charlotte, NC; daughter-in-law, Kris Ahern of Scottsdale, AZ; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John M. Ahern (2017); and daughter, Nancy Ahern Kovacs (2008).
A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Marilyn's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Stella Maris Parish - Egg Harbor site with Fr. David Ruby officiating. Marilyn will be laid to rest in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the church Monday, March 18, 2019 beginning at 1:30 p.m. until the mass at 3:00 p.m.
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the Ahern family.
In lieu of flowers, your prayers are deeply appreciated.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Marilyn may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019