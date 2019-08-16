|
|
Marilyn F. Johnson
Sturgeon Bay - Marilyn Faye Johnson, 72, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at Sturgeon Bay Health Services on Thursday, August 15, 2019 six days after her beloved husband Leland.
She was born August 10, 1947 in Green Bay the daughter of the late Norbert "Jim" and La Verne M. (Cornell) Miller. Marilyn graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1965. On October 28, 1989, she married Leland Johnson in Sturgeon Bay and together, they enjoyed traveling to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Sault Ste. Marie and Wisconsin Dells.
Marilyn worked for the Door County Sheriff's Department and then as Door County Register in Probate and Clerk of Juvenile Court. In later years she worked as a proofreader for the Door County Advocate until her retirement in 2010.
She enjoyed an ice cold beer, baking amazing cookies, reading, and playing cards, especially cribbage.
Surviving are her two daughters. Amy (Randy) Dickson, Tanya (Joe) Weber both of Sturgeon Bay; three grandchildren, Thomas Weber, Bruce Weber, and Claire Dickson. Four step-sons, Scott (Margo) Johnson of Ellison Bay, Craig (Melanie) Johnson of Sister Bay, Adam (Liza) Johnson of Sister Bay, and Jordan (Dawn) Johnson of Baileys Harbor. Step-grandchildren, Robyn Anderson and Brandon (Laura) Anderson, Alissa (Kevin) Martin, Ryan (Becky) Johnson, Cody (Jenny) Johnson, Dusty Johnson, and Callie Johnson, Laine (Kory) Kroubetz, and Dylan Johnson, Caitlyn Johnson, and Danyelle Johnson; 11 step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leland Johnson; a step-daughter; and two sisters, Susan Miller and Patricia Goyette.
Memorials may be given to Door CANcer, Inc.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. in Sturgeon Bay is assisting Marilyn's family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Marilyn may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 16 to Aug. 21, 2019