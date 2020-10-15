Marilyn Hanks



Sturgeon Bay - Marilyn Jane Hanks, 76, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on October 13th, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Elgin, Illinois to Albert and Marion (Anderson) Wermich on November 18th, 1943. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, which was a focal point in her life.



On April 11, 1964 she married Marshall B. Hanks Jr. in Geneva, IL. Her marriage to Marshall was something out of a story book. They met as kids in Door County while vacationing, dated as teenagers, married in 1964, and then moved their family to Door County in 1969. There they started the family business, which Marilyn helped manage.



Marilyn was a wonderful wife, mother and was a best friend to many. She loved working in her flower gardens, traveling with Marshall and spending time with the grandchildren. Marilyn was loved by many and will be missed for her love of others, sense of humor and quirkiness.



Survivors include her husband Marshall Hanks of Sturgeon Bay; son Scott (Tiffany) Hanks; son Tim (Tangela) Hanks; son Andy (Nora) Hanks; daughter Heidi (TJ) Lautenbach; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Cynthia (Jim) Campbell; Brian (Paula) Wermich.



The family would like to extend appreciation for all the loving care provided by the Unity Hospice staff. A special thanks to Angie, Jessica, Barb, and Wendy. Services will be conducted at a later date. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store