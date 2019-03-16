|
|
Marilyn Jean Gosser
Sturgeon Bay - Marilyn Jean Gosser, 94, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Sunday evening, March 10, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Facility at Door County Medical Center.
She was born December 30, 1924 in Green Bay, the daughter of Martin Nassau Mathey and Ella (McGuire) Mathey. Marilyn attended St. Joseph Parochial School and graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1942. She initially worked for H.C. Prange's in Sturgeon Bay right after high school. Marilyn was united in marriage to Raphael Anton Gosser on September 3, 1945 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. They shared nearly 32 years of marriage. Raphael preceded Marilyn in death on August 17, 1977.
She began working for Sherry's Hallmark in Sturgeon Bay in the early 1980s and continued working there until her retirement at age 81. Above all, she took wonderful care of her family at home.
Marilyn was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Institute, Christian Mothers, and Catholic Daughters of America. She served church funeral lunches as a member of the Chicken Band. She was also a member of the Country Circle Homemakers and the Peninsula Promenaders square dancing group. Marilyn loved solving jigsaw puzzles and was very well-read. She was an avid trivia player and would often have to be reminded to wait enough time before participating again in the daily WDOR morning trivia. She liked cooking and eating snickerdoodle cookies. Marilyn maintained her sense of humor and caring concern for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren right up until the end.
Her love will live on in the hearts of her children, Kathy (Rolf) Simonson of Punta Gorda, FL, Jane (Mitch) Weber of Menomonee Falls, Richard (Barb) Gosser of the Township of Egg Harbor, Steven (RaeAnn) Gosser of the Town of Sevastopol, Jeffry (Sandy) Gosser of the Town of Sevastopol, Tony (Karen) Gosser of the Town of Sevastopol, and Marcy (Tom) Stark of Egg Harbor; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.
Marilyn was welcomed Home by her parents; husband; and three brothers, (infant) Martin, Cletus (Verna, Alta), and Leo (Lydia, Jeanette) Mathey.
Her life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. Marilyn will be laid to rest beside her husband, Raphael, in the church cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends was held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with a parish wake service held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church, Saturday morning, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made out to the Gosser Family to be distributed to her favorite charities.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Paul Board and the staff of Unity Hospice and Skilled Nursing Facility for the wonderful, compassionate care given to our mother."
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Marilyn may be shared with her family through her page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019