Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Sturgeon Bay - It's Last Call here on earth, and Opening Day in paradise!

Mark William "Fossil" DeGodt, 63, of Sturgeon Bay passed away peacefully with his family at his side April 13, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Visitation will take place at funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate on June 26, 2019
