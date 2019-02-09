|
|
Mary Aznoe
Sturgeon Bay - Mary Elizabeth Newgaard Aznoe, 78, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, at Sturgeon Bay Health Services, where she resided after a fall in August of 2018. She was born January 2, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN. She was the daughter of James O. and Margaret (Orthober) Newgaard.
Mary and her parents moved to Sturgeon Bay from Minneapolis when she was in high school, where she graduated from SBHS in 1959.
Mary worked in healthcare most of her life, she was an EMT, worked in the ER, the ICU, and SNF at Door County Memorial Hospital where she retired in 2003, after 38 years of service. She was a member of Local 150. While raising three children, she worked two jobs to support her family: the night shift at the hospital and days for Porter-Kiehnau Home Care. She also waitressed at the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club in her younger years.
As a child she had fond memories of time spent at the family cottage on Ham Lake. She had a green thumb and loved her plants and flowers. Mary enjoyed playing sheepshead with her family, especially with her grandchildren, and her lady friends at Big Hill Regency. She was a huge Dancing with the Stars fan, family knew better than to call during those seasons. She enjoyed Facebook and playing Words with Friends on her kindle. Mary was an avid football fan and loved to cheer on the Green Bay Packers, Clemson, and Penn State.
Survivors include her twin daughters, Margi (Duke) Ford, of New Franken; and Stephanie (Todd) Crewe, of Sturgeon Bay, her son, Jim Aznoe of Sturgeon Bay; "Grandma Mary" will be greatly missed by her 5 grandchildren: Alexandra (Lucas) Kaczmarzyk of Appleton, Steven Ford of Appleton, Jake Ford of Green Bay, Elvin (Allysa Leverenz) Frisque of Salem, Oregon, and Rachael (Dustin Allen) Aznoe of Fish Creek; and her pride and joy, great-granddaughter Bailey Mae Ford; 2 nieces and 2 nephews: Randee Kay Pino-Marina, Lynn (Tom) Casper, Jay Newgaard and Gary (Deb) Newgaard; and "the girl next door", Liz Boyd-Swiatek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Jesse and Marie (Heldman) Cottington; and 2 half-brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Delores Newgaard, Don and Evelyn Newgaard and nephew, Jimmy Newgaard.
Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Knapp officiating. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Moms journey on earth has ended, her life was filled with much happiness and sorrow. Her health kept her from doing so many of the things she loved; now her spirit is free.
Published in Door County Advocate on Feb. 9, 2019