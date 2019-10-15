|
Mary C. Lindhorst
Sturgeon Bay - Mary Catherine (Tordt) Lindhorst, 85, of Sturgeon Bay, was called to her heavenly home on Oct. 12, 2019. She was born Aug. 24, 1934 in Batavia, IL to Jerald and Mildred (Sanders) Tordt. On Aug. 9, 1958 she married Harold Fredrick Lindhorst at St. Paul's Church in Rockford, IL. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2017.
Mary graduated from Batavia High School in 1952, studied one year at Northwestern University, and then entered nursing school at Rockford Memorial Hospital (Illinois), graduating in 1956. Mary worked at Rockford Clinic, Rockford Memorial Hospital, and was a school nurse in Clintonville, Wisconsin.
When she and Harold moved to Door County, she went to work for the Public Health Department working there until her retirement in 2000. Mary received her Public Health Certification in 1975 and then earned her BSN in Nursing from UWGB in 1986. In her retirement, Mary worked part time as a nurse supervisor for Advocates for Independent Living and Specialized Services.
Mary belonged to the Wisconsin Public Health Association for many years, serving on several state committees. She was also a member of the National Nursing Honor Society and served as Vice Chairman of the organization. She was active in the local community where she was on the AIDS Task Force, conducted prenatal classes, and taught health related topics in the local high schools. She also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity as a member of the Family Selection Committee and acted as hostess on the Habitat sites.
Before and after her retirement, Mary was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church serving on the Altar Guild, Faithful Hands, Funeral Committee, Visitation Team, Grief Team, school committees, and wherever else she was asked to serve. She also sang in the church choir.
Survivors include two children, Pastor Paul (Carla)Lindhorst of Watertown S.D.; Sarah (Phillip) Weidner of Sturgeon Bay, WI; grandchildren: Angela (Gene) Dennis, Ellen (Christopher) Boyette, Stephen (Janet) Lindhorst, Aaron Lindhorst, Jesse (Kerrianne) Sanchez, Courtney (special friend, Jeff Lautenbach) Weidner, Bethany (Mike) Lee, Alexander (fiance, Whitney Vig) Sanchez, Jordan (special friend, Maria Marlen) Lindhorst, Andrew (special friend, Merry Forbes) Sanchez, Austin (Kaylen) Weidner; 21 great-grandchildren, sister Sheila (Roy) Wilcox, in-laws: Bunny Tordt, Billie Tordt, Adeline Jungemann, Florence Adermann, Ruth and Stan Pakulla; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 grandchildren, Grace Franklin and Anthony Franklin, Melissa Weidner, and 1 great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Proia; 4 brothers, Steven Tordt, Bill Tordt, Dale (Peggy) Griffin, and Bruce (Jan) Griffin; in-laws, Alfred Jungemann, Raymond Adermann, Nichalos Garbas, and John Lindhorst.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with Rev. Carl Schroeder officiating. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm and at the church on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church and School.
Special thanks to Ellen and Christopher Boyette, and to Wendy, Laura, Mary Beth, Mark, Gwen and Angie of Unity Hospice for all of the wonderful care and support.
Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019