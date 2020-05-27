|
Mary Eleanor (Poh) Anderson
Laguna Niguel, CA - Mary Eleanor (Poh) Anderson, 86, passed away on May 26, 2020 in Laguna Niguel, CA.
Mary was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI on May 9, 1934, the youngest child of the late George and Martha (Wedewart) Poh. She was preceded in death by her 2 siblings, Helen Engel and George "Pudge" Poh.
She married Carl James "Jim" Anderson in Sturgeon Bay on October 17, 1953. They enjoyed traveling the world during his 20 year military career. They had one daughter, Carol Rousey. Jim preceded her in death in 1999.
Mary was very creative and loved working with her hands. She spent most of her life working as a seamstress and volunteering for numerous organizations. In addition to her family and her projects, she had a passion for animals, gardening and cooking.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Bob Rousey of San Juan Capistrano, CA; her granddaughter, Kristin Umscheid and great granddaughters, Jasmine and Maple, all of Ojai, CA.
Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Sturgeon Bay,
Published in Door County Advocate from May 27 to June 3, 2020