1/1
Mary Heiges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Heiges

Sturgeon Bay - Mary Elizabeth Heiges, 68, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on November 1, 2020, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. She was born September 15, 1952 in Green Bay. Her parents were Norbert and Pauline (Niles) Geier. She married Lyle E. Heiges at Holy Name of Mary Church in Maplewood on September 13, 2003.

Mary graduated from Southern Door High School in 1970. For a number of years, she worked as a housekeeper for several businesses. Mary enjoyed farm machine shows, like thresheree's, traveling around the country, motor cycling and gardening. She really liked visiting with people wherever she went.

Survivors include her husband and 2 cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A public visitation is will be held at Forbes Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Visitors are asked to wear face masks and respect appropriate social distancing. A private family service will follow with burial at Holy Name of Mary Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved