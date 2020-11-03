Mary Heiges



Sturgeon Bay - Mary Elizabeth Heiges, 68, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on November 1, 2020, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. She was born September 15, 1952 in Green Bay. Her parents were Norbert and Pauline (Niles) Geier. She married Lyle E. Heiges at Holy Name of Mary Church in Maplewood on September 13, 2003.



Mary graduated from Southern Door High School in 1970. For a number of years, she worked as a housekeeper for several businesses. Mary enjoyed farm machine shows, like thresheree's, traveling around the country, motor cycling and gardening. She really liked visiting with people wherever she went.



Survivors include her husband and 2 cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A public visitation is will be held at Forbes Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Visitors are asked to wear face masks and respect appropriate social distancing. A private family service will follow with burial at Holy Name of Mary Cemetery.









