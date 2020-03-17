|
Mary Rita Stintzi
Sturgeon Bay - Mary Rita Stintzi, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord, Thursday afternoon, February 27, 2020 at Anna's Healthcare CBRF.
She was born April 5, 1930 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Joseph John Kuchler and Elizabeth Pauline (Krechel) Kuchler. Mary grew up attending St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and School in Milwaukee. She graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee in 1948. Mary was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Earl George Stintzi, on July 24, 1948 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
They were blessed with nearly 72 years of marriage together. Mary was a devoted wife and loving mother who took wonderful care of her family and home. Over the years, she was a member Good Shepherd Catholic Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church, both in Menomonee Falls, and Holy Hill in Hubertus. Since 2004, Mary and Earl spent time regularly at their condo and moved fulltime to Door County in 2017 residing in Sturgeon Bay. She was currently a member of Corpus Christi Parish in Sturgeon Bay.
Mary enjoyed gardening, watching the birds, and crafting. She also loved dogs. Mary liked to cook and bake and was always collecting new recipes.
Her love will live on in the hearts of husband, Earl; one daughter and four sons, Earlene (Arthur) Lutzke of Sturgeon Bay, Stephen (Debra) Stintzi of San Antonio, TX, John (fiancé, Vicky Kleckner) Stintzi of Fitchburg, Jim (Gail) Stintzi of Charleston, SC, and Joe (Jocelyn) Stintzi of Adrian, MI; fourteen grandchildren, Annie (Jon) Larsen, Nick (Krista) Lutzke, Matt (Michelle) Stintzi, Andrea (Neil) Sodja, Peter (Jeannette) Stintzi, Ali (Drew) Nichols, Michael Stintzi, Ryan (Christa) Stintzi, Katie (Dave) Borud, Dave (Jen) Stintzi, Dan (Kristyn) Stintzi, Cameron Stintzi, Gavin Stintzi and Gabby Stintzi; fourteen great-grandchildren, Elliott, Oliver and Edy Larsen, Owen Lutzke, Ellis Stintzi, Nash Sodja, Conrad and Evie Stintzi, Margot Nichols, Marleigh Stintzi, Jackson and Henry Borud, and Noah and William Stintzi; nieces, nephew; and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and one sister, Roland (Gloria) Kuchler, Benedict (Bertha) Kuchler, and Sr. M. Josine Kuchler S.S.N.D.; and other relatives.
Her life will be honored with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay with Fr. Ryan Krueger and Fr. Carl Schmitt concelebrating. Mary will be laid to rest in the columbarium at St. Joseph Cemetery. The visitation and Mass schedule will be announced and/or updated through Mary's obituary tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com or by calling Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay at (920)743-5635.
Memorials may be given in her name for Holy Hill Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians (1525 Carmel Rd, Hubertus, WI 53033 or www.holyhill.com/donations) or School Sisters of Notre Dame (13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove, WI 53122 or ssnd.org/partner-us/gif).
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Anna's Healthcare and Unity Hospice for your care given to our wife and mother."
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020