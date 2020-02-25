|
Mary Theodorou
Sturgeon Bay - Mary Ann Theodorou, 72, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020. She was born July 25, 1947 in Manitowoc to Anthony and Hilarie (Brey) Theodorou.
For many years, Mary worked as a store manager for Quietwoods RV Sales and Service of Sturgeon Bay. She was a member of Corpus Christi Church and the Lemonade Club. She enjoyed camping, bike riding, gardening, yard work and just being outside. Mary found great joy in making other people happy.
She is survived by a sister, Elene Wagner of Fort Atkinson, WI; brother, William (Joan) Theodorou of Manitowoc, WI; sister-in-law, Waltrud Theodorou of Germany; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Chad; brother, George Theodorou; and brother-in-law, Jay Wagner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church in Sturgeon Bay. Burial will be in Schumacher Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Door County Oncology, Lisa and Will at Whispering Pines and especially nurse Gwen with Unity Hospice. Her kindness, skill and knowledge was a blessing to all of us.
Published in Door County Advocate from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020