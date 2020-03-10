|
|
Mary Wendt
Sturgeon Bay - Mary Louise Wendt, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on March 7, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay. She was born March 21, 1938, in Sturgeon Bay to Robert and Allouise (Overbeck) Roberts. On September 10, 1960, she married Kenneth Charles Wendt in Sturgeon Bay.
After high school, Mary attended St Luke's Nursing School in Racine, Wisconsin. She passed her state boards and became a Registered Nurse. She worked as an RN at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh before returning to Sturgeon Bay and taking a position with the Door County Memorial Hospital. She moved with the hospital when it relocated to its current location on 18th Avenue. Mary also worked for the Dorchester while raising her family and finished her nursing career at the Extended Care Unit of the Door County Memorial Hospital.
Mary was a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary and enjoyed traveling with Ken and working to support Veterans around the state. Her passion was traveling. Together, Ken and Mary travelled to Europe twice and throughout the United States, driving to Alaska, Maine and all points in between.
Mary was a long-time and active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where she served in numerous capacities. She was active with the Church's Grief Share program and helped people who were mourning the loss of a loved one.
Mary will be remembered as the family historian and as a caring and compassionate person who supported and encouraged those going through cancer treatments. A four time cancer survivor herself, she often called or sent encouraging notes to those impacted by cancer. She was active in the Lemonade Club to support fellow Cancer patients.
Survivors include her 4 children, Sue Ellen (Randy) Miller, Oshkosh; Robert (Kori) Wendt, Omaha, NE; Timothy (Robin) Wendt, Mt. Pleasant, WI; Tobin Wendt, Sturgeon Bay; 5 grandchildren, Austin, Abbi, Alec, Brennan and Andrew Wendt; younger sister, Suzanne Churchill, Green Bay; sister-in-law, Nancy Roberts, Sturgeon Bay and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband on 2/19/2019, her parents and older brother Phillip.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with Rev. Carl Schroeder officiating. Inurnment will be at Bayside Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Forbes Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be given to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or DOOR CANcer. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2020