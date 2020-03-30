Services
Michael Gulmetti

Michael Gulmetti Obituary
Michael Gulmetti

Sturgeon Bay - Michael Roland Gulmetti, 73, of Sturgeon Bay passed away suddenly on March 24, 2020 at his home. He was born December 9, 1946 in Rockford, IL to Larry and Ruth (Ditto) Gulmetti. He served his country in the U.S. Army for several years during the Viet Nam Conflict.

Michael lived most of his life in Rockford. He and his father owned and operated a liquor store in Rockford for many years. He was also head groundskeeper at Macktown Golf Course. Michael retired in 2010 and joined his partner Judy Matheny in Door County.

He enjoyed trading stock and following the Bears and the Cubs. He was a very social person who enjoyed visiting with anyone.

Survivors include his partner Judy Matheny, Sturgeon Bay; a sister, Sandy Gulmetti, California; a sister-in-law, Sharon Gulmetti, Arizona and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Gary.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences, memories and tributes may be shared at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2020
