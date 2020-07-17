1/1
Mildred Monfils
Mildred Monfils

Sturgeon Bay - Mildred Ann Monfils, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on July 17, 2020 at Anna's Health Care. She was born July 21, 1929 in Nasewaupee to Louis and Artyice (Starr) LaViolette. On Feb. 7, 1948 she married Donald Viste. He passed away in 1957. She later married Lawrence Monfils in 1958 who preceded her in death in 1996.

Millie was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Kolberg where she served in the Ladies Aid for many years. She loved crocheting, knitting, playing cards, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by four children: Bonnie (Larry) Rankin, Donald (Cindy) Viste, Darrell Viste, and Dennis (Linda) Viste; grandchildren: Brenda Rankin Sweet, Nicole Komers, Natasha Baker, Robert Viste, Jessica Withers, Stephanie Rowley, and Lori Powalisz; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Donna Nicholson, Doris Wolske, and Fay (Willie) Kolstad; 2 brothers, Roy LaViolette and Louie (Susie) LaViolette; in-laws, Sophie LaViolette and Jack Tagel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, 1 great-grandson, daughter-in-law Joy Viste, 4 sisters, Phyllis (Phillip) Nelson, Vivian (Wayne) Johnson, Shirley Tagel, and Virginia (Charlie) Meunier; 2 brothers, Keith LaViolette and Kenneth (Jane) LaViolette; and 2 brothers-in-law, Tom Nicholson and Daryl Wolske.

Due to the Covid 19 Virus, private family services will be conducted at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Kolberg. Burial will be in Tanum Cemetery. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Special thanks to Jackie and Tammy from Anna's House for the wonderful care and support.




Published in Door County Advocate from Jul. 17 to Jul. 25, 2020.
