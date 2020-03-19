|
Myrle Anne Welhaven
Sturgeon Bay - Myrle Anne (Palmer) Welhaven died peacefully on March 18, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 23, 1924 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Donald & Bessie (Ericksen) Palmer. In 1941, her family moved to Sturgeon Bay where Myrle graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1943.
On December 29, 1945 Myrle married Jack Welhaven. They had a wonderful event filled marriage. They had two children together. A daughter, Joanne, born on December 5, 1946. A son, Greg, born on April 28, 1952.
Myrle lived a vibrant and active life. She worked with her father and husband in the cherry and apple orchard business at Big Hill Orchards until 1965. She was the first woman rural route mail carrier in Sturgeon Bay which she delivered mail for 13 years.
In addition to work she believed in supporting the community she lived in. She had many hobbies which included a love of sailing, skiing, and swimming. She bowled for over 30 years as well as was a coin collector. She was a weaver, spinner, knitter, painter and crafter. She taught Hardanger for several years which included teaching for over 12 years at North West Technical College in the Learning In Retirement program. Myrle & Jack delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. They also square danced together. She is a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She loved kids and working with them. She is a Past Bethel Guardian of Job's Daughters, a past 4H leader, and a past den mother for Cub Scouts. She was a volunteer at the Miller Art Gallery. She was a member of the Peninsula Genealogical Society & Historical Society. Myrle was a Charter member & Past President of The Sons of Norway Lodge. For Door County she started the Vile of Life. Jack & Myrle donated property to Habitat for Humanity. She loved music, especially big band music. She loved to play games but most of all, cribbage and rumi cube.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Donald Palmer II; and two sisters, Pat (Palmer) Olson and Rosemary "Mike" (Palmer) Foshion.
Myrle is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Welhaven) Coleman; son, Greg Welhaven; granddaughter, Amy Coleman of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandson, Kevin (Jenny) Coleman; and great grandson, Gunnar Coleman of Rocklin, California.
Myrle will be laid to rest at a private service for family only. We will have a memorial service to be announced later due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.
Donations can be made to the in memory of Myrle Welhaven.
We would like to extend our special thanks to the Unity Hospice for the care they showed Myrle and our family.
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the Welhaven family.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2020