Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Huehns Funeral Home
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Huehns Funeral Home
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI
View Map
Myrtle A. Drexler


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle A. Drexler Obituary
Myrtle A. Drexler

Sturgeon Bay - Myrtle A. Drexler, 100, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Cardinal Ridge CBRF in Sturgeon Bay.

She was born December 15, 1918 in Egg Harbor, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Miller) Kuehn. Myrtle attended Sunnypoint School. On November 24, 1938 she married Theobald "Butts" Drexler at the Episcopal Church parsonage in Jacksonport. She came from a musical family and enjoyed playing her home organ, so much, going through four of them. Myrtle also enjoyed flowers, gardening, her tulip gardens, traveling with family, and taking rides around the county with Butts. She will also be remembered by her family as a very good baker. Myrtle was good at playing cards, especially canasta, gin rummy, and solitaire. Myrtle spent many summers picking cherries and apples at her parents' orchards in Egg Harbor.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Judy) Drexler, Gail (Tom) Herschleb, both of Sturgeon Bay; five grandchildren, Gary R. (Lori) Drexler, Gregg (Ruth) Drexler, Tammy (Tim) Kroll, Amy (Ryan) Kiehnau, Ryan (Christy) Herschleb; eight great-grandchildren, Kyle (Yoko) Drexler, Alia Drexler, Erin (Tyler) Ullman, Dillon Kroll, Griffin Kroll, Tyler Kiehnau, Savanna Kiehnau, Thomas Herschleb; one great-great grandchild, Ena Drexler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Alvin Kuehn; two sisters, Mildred "Milly" Brungraber, and Doris Dier.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Huehns Funeral Home with Rev. Reeder Herrick pastor of Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church officiating. Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery.

Friends may call after 9:30 a.m., Monday at Huehns Funeral Home until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be given to Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church in her memory.

"We can't say thank you enough to the caring staff at Cardinal Ridge CBRF who really made our mom feel at home and gave us peace of mind in all aspects of her care, especially in her final days."

Huehns Funeral Home is assisting the Drexler family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Myrtle may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate on May 11, 2019
