Naomi H. Kirchman
1926 - 2020
Algoma - Naomi H. Kirchman, 94, Algoma, passed away, Thursday May 28, 2020 at Autumn's Journey, Algoma. She was born March 29, 1926 in Mishicot to Otto and Bertha (Lietzke) Gruendemann.

Naomi married Gerald (Jerry) Kirchman July 2, 1960 in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on July 19, 1973.

She enjoyed hosting family events, spending time with her children and grandchildren, cooking, canning, sewing, knitting, playing cards, crafting, and shopping at antiques stores. For a few years she volunteered at St. Paul's Lutheran School as a cook. She also worked as a nurses aid at the Algoma Memorial Hospital.

Naomi is survived by her two sons Roger (Lisa), Algoma and their two sons Zack and Cody; son Gerald (Jerry) Jr. (Lori), New Franken and their two daughters Abby (Tim) and Sylvia (Jerek); two sisters Judith Meier and Lois Morgan; one brother Otto Gruendemann Jr.; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (Jerry) Kirchman Sr., parents Otto and Bertha, two brothers Daniel and Marcus, two sisters Ruth and Bethel, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Louis Sr. and Wanda Kirchman.

Family and friends are invited to a public visitation, Monday June 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoima, from 8:30 AM until the time of services at 10:30 with Rev Joel McKenney and Rev. John Moll officiating. Burial in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Valders, WI. Family and friends are invited to the committal service at the cemetery in Valders at 2:00 PM.

The family wants to give a special thank you to Autumn's Journey and Unity Hospice for their loving care and professional services that they gave to our Mom.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Naomi's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 29 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
JUN
1
Service
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
JUN
1
Committal
02:00 PM
at the cemetery in Valders
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
