Ned R. Anderson
Fish Creek - Ned Robert Anderson, 77, of Fish Creek, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village in Sister Bay.
He was born May 18, 1943 in Turtle Lake, son of the late Andrew Lokke and Clara Marie (Fornell) Anderson. After graduating from Turtle Lake High School in 1961, Ned went on to study at UW-Eau Claire, where he obtained his mathematics education degree. Ned began teaching math at Gibraltar High School, where he met his future wife, Mary Louise Blotti. The two were united in marriage on June 26, 1972 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Duluth, Minnesota. During his teaching career, he coached boys and girls basketball, softball, football, and track. In their conference, the Gibraltar coaching staff brought boys basketball and football all the way to the championships. In the summers off, Ned enjoyed golfing and traveling. He loved to mini golf, bowl, and play slow pitch softball. Ned was a dedicated teacher and coach and a devoted father. He was also a member of the Community Church of Fish Creek.
Ned will be missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary; three children, Rachel (Tom) Schuh of Poy Sippi, Tom (Tasha) Anderson of Algoma, and Becca Anderson of Gypsum, Colorado; grandchildren, Collin, Jacob, Brooklyn, Dylan, Ty, Korbyn, and Tapaynga; brothers, Gordon (Bev) Anderson and Andrew (Pat) Anderson; two sisters, Nancy (John) Brunes and Luella DeGolier; brothers-in-law, Nicholas Blotti, Harlan Blotti, and John (Nora) Blotti; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Clara Anderson; parents-in-law, Nicholas and Dorothy (Jordan) Blotti; brother, Rodney (Elva) Anderson; and in-laws, Edna Anderson, Tom DeGolier, and Judy Blotti.
A funeral service to honor Ned's life was held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Community Church of Fish Creek at 11:00 a.m. He was laid to rest in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Egg Harbor.
Visitation for family and friends was held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Due to the current health guidelines, masks were required by all in attendance and social distancing was encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ned's name to the Community Church or Friends of Gibraltar.
The Anderson family wishes to extend an appreciative thank you to the staff and nurses of Scandia Village and Tony Petroni for their care, support, and love shown to Ned and the entire family.
Casperson Funeral Home of Sister Bay is assisting the Anderson family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Ned may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com
