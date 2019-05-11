|
Norbert Haberli
Egg Harbor - Norbert John Haberli, 94, of Egg Harbor, passed away on May 6, 2019, at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born February 6, 1925, in Egg Harbor to Joseph and Ida (Stern) Haberli. On October 27, 1951, he married Genevieve T. Zettel, she preceded him in death on May 26, 1998.
Norbert was born and raised on the family farm, which was established in 1909. He eventually purchased it in 1957. The farm is currently being run by his son Bud and grandson Bryan. Norbert was well known for "logging" with horses. His reputation and passion for conservancy lead him to be active in logging with horses for many years. One of his many logging projects included clearing the land at Crossroads at Big Creek.
Norbert was active in local basketball during his youth. He was a long-time member of Fruit Growers Cooperative, Lake-to-Lake (Land O Lakes) Milk Producers, Door County Cooperative, Cherryland Horseman Assoc., and the Cherryland Horseman Drill Team. Norbert was a barn supervisor at the Door County Fair for many years and was a long-time member of the County 4H Program in which he was instrumental in establishing the horse and pony project.
Survivors include his five children, Marjorie (Ken) Staats, Sturgeon Bay; Robert (Susan) Haberli, Whitefish Bay; Bud Haberli, Egg Harbor; Steven (Sheila) Haberli, Green Bay; Sharon (Dick Stoll) Haberli, Sturgeon Bay; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Adeline (Harry) Zak, Sturgeon Bay. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings, Milton Haberli, Verna (William) Herbst, Gertrude (Max) Naumann, Laura (Elmer) Naumann, Louella Haberli, and Viola (Ernest) Dill.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in West Jacksonport with Rev. Peter Lindemann officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Saturday. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in his name.
Special thanks to the staff at the Skilled Nursing Facility and to Unity Hospice for all the wonderful care and support.
Published in Door County Advocate on May 11, 2019